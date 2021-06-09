BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,080 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.51. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

