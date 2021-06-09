Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

