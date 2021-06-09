Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lowered by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,649 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 139.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 869,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $104,230,000 after acquiring an additional 559,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 117.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 264,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 762,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $193.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

