Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,316. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.22.

Separately, TheStreet cut Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.58.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

