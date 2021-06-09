Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Ling Zang Sells 10,000 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 30,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,405,000 after acquiring an additional 304,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Gentex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 405,036 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Gentex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 481,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

