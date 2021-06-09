SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CFO Sells $2,776,496.06 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SIVB stock traded down $7.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $599.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.62. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

