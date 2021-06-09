Sciencast Management LP Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 368,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $145.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,554. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.42.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

