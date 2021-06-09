Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $460.44

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $460.44.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.88. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.
About Teleflex
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
