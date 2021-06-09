AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.29.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,898 shares of company stock worth $13,959,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.95. 1,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,393. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.