Filecoin Price Reaches $77.17 (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $77.17 or 0.00211143 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $6.01 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00062552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00232927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.94 or 0.01310481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,550.44 or 1.00008802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.01021719 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 77,874,207 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

