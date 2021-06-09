Windsor Group LTD Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.19. 4,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,098. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $146.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

