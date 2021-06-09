Windsor Group LTD Has $1.35 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 217,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.99. 9,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $236.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

