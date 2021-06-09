German American Bancorp Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,728,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

