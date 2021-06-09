River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $30,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

GPC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.90. 5,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.48. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $82.06 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

