Windsor Group LTD Has $10.82 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.6% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.98 on Wednesday, hitting $225.68. The stock had a trading volume of 118,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $233.33. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

