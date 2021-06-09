iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is UBS Group AG’s 10th Largest Position

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,519,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,376,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.17. The stock had a trading volume of 360,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,217. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

