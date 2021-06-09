Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.05. 5,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,459. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $228.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.32.

