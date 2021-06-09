Full18 Capital LLC Acquires 29,850 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management comprises 1.7% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCU. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCU stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. 713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.50 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

