Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 10.1%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s share price shot up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.62. 81,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,228,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCO. Citigroup increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $68,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $495,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,036,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 88,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.