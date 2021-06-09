Full18 Capital LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Full18 Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 66,479 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for 1.3% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. 29,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.