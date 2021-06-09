Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,063 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $46,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. 199,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

