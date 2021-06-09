UBS Group AG Buys 24,111 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,119,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $361,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $117.49. 37,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,104. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

