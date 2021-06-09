UBS Group AG Buys 145,179 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.00% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $428,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,378,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.46. 15,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,980. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.70 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

