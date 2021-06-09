swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $5.07 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 4.5% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.34. The stock had a trading volume of 119,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,632,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.96. The firm has a market cap of $582.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

