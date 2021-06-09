Advisory Research Inc. Sells 20,593 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,593 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

