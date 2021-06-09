Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 10.4% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,226.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,162. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,172.95. The firm has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $713.23 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

