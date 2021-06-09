Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.033-1.097 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.

MRVL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. 438,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,768. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

