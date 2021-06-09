ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Set at C$10.25 by Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) has been assigned a C$10.25 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

ECN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.25.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.57. 261,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,035. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.81 and a twelve month high of C$8.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.56.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.