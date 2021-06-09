Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVN stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.75. The company had a trading volume of 488,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,566. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.36 and a 52-week high of C$9.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.53. The stock has a market cap of C$10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 42.46 and a quick ratio of 39.17.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.