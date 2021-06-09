Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £127,062.16 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 40,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06), for a total value of £127,062.16 ($166,007.53).

Shares of LON:INVP traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 300 ($3.92). 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,309. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 271.57. Investec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

