Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) received a C$2.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

CVE ORE traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.66. 681,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,541. The stock has a market cap of C$536.07 million and a PE ratio of -24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.83. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,305.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,200 shares in the company, valued at C$356,184. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55,150 shares of company stock worth $53,716.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

