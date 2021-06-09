Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) received a C$2.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
CVE ORE traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.66. 681,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,541. The stock has a market cap of C$536.07 million and a PE ratio of -24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.83. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10.
In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,305.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,200 shares in the company, valued at C$356,184. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55,150 shares of company stock worth $53,716.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
