ClinTex CTi Price Tops $0.0629 on Top Exchanges (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $726,381.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,645,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

