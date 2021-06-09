Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the quarter. Lazard accounts for 2.9% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lazard by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 405,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 143,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,157,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LAZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. 2,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

