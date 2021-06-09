$176.14 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce sales of $176.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $201.90 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $6.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,572.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $883.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.20 million to $948.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FUN. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. 22,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,552. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,514,000 after buying an additional 341,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,716,000 after acquiring an additional 537,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,193,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.