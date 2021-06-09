Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report $500.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.80 million and the highest is $519.10 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $316.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $2,324,148. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $100.51. 1,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,064. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

