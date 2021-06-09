River Road Asset Management LLC Has $98.96 Million Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850,936 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life accounts for about 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $98,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $32.33. 3,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,463. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,005 shares of company stock worth $2,089,560. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

