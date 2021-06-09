Sciencast Management LP Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,531. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.01 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

