Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Shares of PM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.03. 41,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,540. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

