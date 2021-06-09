Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 353 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642,877. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $239.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

