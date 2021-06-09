M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $47.48 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $47,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. 343,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,076,597. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

