Wells Financial Advisors INC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

VBK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.42. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,233. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.69 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

