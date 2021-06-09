Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 27,059 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,059 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $75,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $146,573,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $223,426,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.55. 147,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,448,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

