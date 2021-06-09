Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 9,145 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises 2.8% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.46% of MKS Instruments worth $47,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,427. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

