UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Gap Down to $76.00

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.00, but opened at $71.00. UiPath shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 43,050 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.89.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last 90 days.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

