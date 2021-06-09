Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.99 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

NASDAQ BLI traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,445. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.46.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $27,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,428 shares of company stock worth $17,596,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.