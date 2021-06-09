The North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$36.00

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWC. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The North West to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get The North West alerts:

Shares of TSE:NWC traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.76. 76,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58. The North West has a 52-week low of C$26.03 and a 52-week high of C$37.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$565.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that The North West will post 2.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total value of C$4,890,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,273 shares in the company, valued at C$3,859,202.91.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.