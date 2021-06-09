LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $95.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.41. 33,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,828. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.