Windsor Group LTD Has $920,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 201,032 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

