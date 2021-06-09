Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,968.25 ($25.72).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

Shares of LON:ICP traded down GBX 62 ($0.81) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,221 ($29.02). The stock had a trading volume of 731,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,047.04. The company has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,319 ($30.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

