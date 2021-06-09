Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,600 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $132,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.56. 26,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.53 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

